Infrastructure Stocks Climb as Trump Pledges to Spend 'Big'
President Donald Trump breathed some life back into beaten-down stocks that have been seen as benefiting from higher spending on highways and bridges, promising to spend "on infrastructure big." Construction materials and steel makers are among the best-performing industries on the S&P 500 on Monday, with a basket of infrastructure-linked stocks compiled by Bespoke Investment Group climbing more than 3 percent.
