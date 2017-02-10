Industrial safety specialist properly fired for lying on security application
An Ontario judge has decided that Atomic Energy of Canada Limited had just cause to dismiss an industrial safety specialist who misrepresented his employment history in a security application. AECL operates nuclear research facilities.
