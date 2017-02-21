HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett on immigration, st...

HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett on immigration, stock buybacks and Jack Bogle

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 25 Highlights from billionaire Warren Buffett's annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders on Saturday: ON IMMIGRATION "One word sums up our country's achievements: miraculous. From a standing start 240 years ago - a span of time less than triple my days on earth - Americans have combined human ingenuity, a market system, a tide of talented and ambitious immigrants, and the rule of law to deliver abundance beyond any dreams of our forefathers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Threshold height for side entry door in Florida Fri Vicki 2
News Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16) Feb 23 BuddyJ 20
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Feb 10 USS LIBERTY 10
Why Department Managers need to Manage Budgets Feb 7 smallspecbuilder 1
News Warren Buffett's eat McDonald's for breakfast e... Feb 3 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb 3 Cheever Echoed 6
News Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09) Feb 2 gainfully employed 7
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,007 • Total comments across all topics: 279,161,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC