Higher Penalties, Construction, Health and Energy: the ACCC Sets its Enforcement Priorities for 2017
The ACCC's enforcement activities in 2017 will continue to target larger companies causing harm to consumers and small businesses. As expected, the ACCC will continue to push for higher penalties for breaches of both competition and consumer laws, in particular against larger businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|2 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Brand new construction, roofing question
|Tue
|mommyof3
|1
|Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit...
|Sun
|GOBBELTY GOOP
|1
|Threshold height for side entry door in Florida
|Feb 24
|Vicki
|2
|Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16)
|Feb 23
|BuddyJ
|20
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Feb 10
|USS LIBERTY
|10
|Why Department Managers need to Manage Budgets
|Feb 7
|smallspecbuilder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC