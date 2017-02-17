Governors Island Sues Turner Construction For Poor Work on Seawall, Bridges

A leading city construction company and a firm it subcontracted are being sued by The Trust for Governors Island for more than $5 million over claims of shoddy work on seawall rehabilitation and bridges that connect visitors with docking ferries. Turner Construction is responsible for choosing a subcontractor that made numerous errors in its designs to overhaul the island's seawall and build new lift bridges, according to claims in the lawsuit filed on Feb. 15 in Manhattan Supreme Court.

