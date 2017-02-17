Governors Island Sues Turner Construc...

Governors Island Sues Turner Construction For Poor Work on Seawall, Bridges

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: DNAinfo.com

A leading city construction company and a firm it subcontracted are being sued by The Trust for Governors Island for more than $5 million over claims of shoddy work on seawall rehabilitation and bridges that connect visitors with docking ferries. Turner Construction is responsible for choosing a subcontractor that made numerous errors in its designs to overhaul the island's seawall and build new lift bridges, according to claims in the lawsuit filed on Feb. 15 in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16) Feb 16 indict mike flynn 18
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Feb 10 USS LIBERTY 10
Why Department Managers need to Manage Budgets Feb 7 smallspecbuilder 1
News Warren Buffett's eat McDonald's for breakfast e... Feb 3 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb 3 Cheever Echoed 6
News Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09) Feb 2 gainfully employed 7
News Buffett: I bought $12 billion of stock after Tr... Feb 1 Texxy the Selfie Cat 4
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,887 • Total comments across all topics: 279,035,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC