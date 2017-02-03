Fluor Corporation (FLR) Stake Boosted...

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Stake Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fluor Corporation by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,170 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period.

