Florida Competition Attracts New Talent to Construction Industry
In an effort to attract newcomers to the construction trades, 170 welders, carpenters and electricians will descend on Fort Lauderdale on March 2 to showcase their skills in a national competition sponsored by the Associated Builders & Contractors. For the third consecutive year, the venue for the 30th National Crafts Championships will be the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd. The national championships, which are open to the public, "showcase the best of the best," said Chuck Goodrich, president at national electrical contractor Gaylor Electric based in Indianapolis, and chair of Associated Builders & Contractors.
