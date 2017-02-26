First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in D.R. Horton, Inc.
First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,534 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,965 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit...
|9 hr
|GOBBELTY GOOP
|1
|Threshold height for side entry door in Florida
|Feb 24
|Vicki
|2
|Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16)
|Feb 23
|BuddyJ
|20
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Feb 10
|USS LIBERTY
|10
|Why Department Managers need to Manage Budgets
|Feb 7
|smallspecbuilder
|1
|Warren Buffett's eat McDonald's for breakfast e...
|Feb 3
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb 3
|Cheever Echoed
|6
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC