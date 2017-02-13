Distrust of construction industry cou...

Distrust of construction industry could put EU building renovations 'at risk'

European Union plans to spur building renovation risk being hindered by distrust in the construction industry, a conference on the bloc's flagship energy strategy heard last Wednesday in Brussels. The Commission contends that increasing the EU's annual renovation rate of just 1% a year is vital for reducing emissions and imports.

Chicago, IL

