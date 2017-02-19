Delta faucet springs back

Delta faucet springs back

13 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Housing construction starts had crashed from a peak of 2.2 million in the early to mid-2000s to less than 500,000 in 2009 - and with fewer homes being built, fewer kitchen and bathroom faucets were needed. From 2007 to 2010, the Carmel-based manufacturer laid off about 1,000 employees.

