Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

** Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, told CNBC on Monday that his conglomerate had purchased about 120 million shares of Apple Inc in 2017 and that U.S. stocks were not in "bubble territory." ** Norway's competition authority on Monday said it may block Nordic telecom operator Telia Company's planned 2.3 billion Norwegian crowns acquisition of Phonero due to competition concerns in the business segment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.