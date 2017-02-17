Cook waits on siding plant plans
Louisiana-Pacific has yet to make a final decision on its plans to open an engineered wood siding plant near Cook, but company officials indicate they continue to move forward with planning for the operation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Timberjay Newspapers Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16)
|Thu
|indict mike flynn
|18
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Feb 10
|USS LIBERTY
|10
|Why Department Managers need to Manage Budgets
|Feb 7
|smallspecbuilder
|1
|Warren Buffett's eat McDonald's for breakfast e...
|Feb 3
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb 3
|Cheever Echoed
|6
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Feb 2
|gainfully employed
|7
|Buffett: I bought $12 billion of stock after Tr...
|Feb 1
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|4
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC