Construction starts 2017 on the backfoot
The Ai Group and Housing Industry Association Performance of Construction Index rose 0.7 points to 47.7 points in January, from 47 points in December. Ai Group head of policy Peter Burn said the construction industry had started 2017 continuing the overall contraction that was evident for much of last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren Buffett's eat McDonald's for breakfast e...
|Feb 3
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb 3
|Cheever Echoed
|7
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Feb 2
|gainfully employed
|7
|Buffett: I bought $12 billion of stock after Tr...
|Feb 1
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|4
|Commercial Construction (Dec '14)
|Jan 24
|momof2cute
|7
|Management Advice from 20 Construction Managers
|Jan 23
|Karibeaulieu
|1
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Jan 18
|Madoff zionism
|19
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC