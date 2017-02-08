Construction sector will create 20,000 jobs over five years, but growth will slow - CITB
Up to 20,000 new construction jobs could be created in the East of England by 2021, says the CITB. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Up to 20,000 new construction jobs will be created in the East of England in the next five years, according to new research carried out by the Construction Industry Training Board - but sector growth is set to slow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Anglian Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Department Managers need to Manage Budgets
|Tue
|smallspecbuilder
|1
|Warren Buffett's eat McDonald's for breakfast e...
|Feb 3
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb 3
|Cheever Echoed
|7
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Feb 2
|gainfully employed
|7
|Buffett: I bought $12 billion of stock after Tr...
|Feb 1
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|4
|Commercial Construction (Dec '14)
|Jan 24
|momof2cute
|7
|Management Advice from 20 Construction Managers
|Jan 23
|Karibeaulieu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC