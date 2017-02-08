Construction sector will create 20,00...

Construction sector will create 20,000 jobs over five years, but growth will slow - CITB

Up to 20,000 new construction jobs could be created in the East of England by 2021, says the CITB. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Up to 20,000 new construction jobs will be created in the East of England in the next five years, according to new research carried out by the Construction Industry Training Board - but sector growth is set to slow.

