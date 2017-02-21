Construction industry needs to employ...

Construction industry needs to employ a new worker every 77 seconds to meet housing demand

The construction industry will have to recruit a worker every 77 seconds over the next few years to build the houses and infrastructure the UK needs, according to a new report. Around 400,000 plumbers, electricians, bricklayers, quantity surveyors and other tradesmen and women will have to be taken on every year up to 2021, it was estimated.

