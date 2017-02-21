Construction industry needs to do its bit to cut pollution
It is estimated that nearly 70 per cent of the buildings that will exist in Indian cities by 2030 are yet to be built. Which means that India is unlikely to lose its infamous badge of country with the deadliest polluted air any time soon -- unless it takes some quick counter-measures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16)
|Tue
|el chapo Gorka
|19
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Feb 10
|USS LIBERTY
|10
|Why Department Managers need to Manage Budgets
|Feb 7
|smallspecbuilder
|1
|Warren Buffett's eat McDonald's for breakfast e...
|Feb 3
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb 3
|Cheever Echoed
|6
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Feb 2
|gainfully employed
|7
|Buffett: I bought $12 billion of stock after Tr...
|Feb 1
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|4
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC