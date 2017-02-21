Construction industry needs to do its...

Construction industry needs to do its bit to cut pollution

1 hr ago

It is estimated that nearly 70 per cent of the buildings that will exist in Indian cities by 2030 are yet to be built. Which means that India is unlikely to lose its infamous badge of country with the deadliest polluted air any time soon -- unless it takes some quick counter-measures.

Chicago, IL

