The future of the construction industry is heavily dependent on three huge projects in the energy and transport industries, according to a report. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/construction-industry-heavily-dependent-on-nuclear-plants-and-hs2-rail-project-35433319.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/article35433318.ece/cc8dd/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-705cd01c-587b-4aab-9ec8-2ee598cb8bb4_I1.jpg The future of the construction industry is heavily dependent on three huge projects in the energy and transport industries, according to a report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.