Christy Clark names David Emerson B.C.'s Trade Envoy to the U.S.
Premier Christy Clark is putting a former Canfor chief executive officer and federal cabinet minister on the Softwood Lumber file. As federal minister of international trade, Emerson signed the Softwood Lumber Agreement in 2006 that brought the fourth Canada-U.S. lumber dispute to an end.
