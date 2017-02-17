China grants 'Trump' trademark in construction industry
New York [USA], Feb. 18 : The Chinese government has granted U.S. President Donald Trump and his business protection for the use of the 'Trump' name in the construction industry. Trump fought unsuccessfully in Chinese courts for years to try to gain control of the trademark.
