Charleston construction case nets $7.2M award
A Charleston County jury has slapped John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods with a $7.2 million verdict in a lawsuit that claimed 105 townhomes built by the company suffered from faulty construction and inferior craftsmanship. The jury returned the verdict on Jan. 30, following a six-day trial.
