Caltex fined record $400,000 for 'gey...

Caltex fined record $400,000 for 'geyser' that created petrol pool at Sydney terminal

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: The Age

Caltex Australia has been given a record $400,000 fine and ordered to pay court costs for an uncontrolled fuel discharge at a terminal at Port Botany, which required the extraordinary bravery of a firefighter to stop. The company was found by the Land and Environment Court on Monday to have leaked about 157,000 litres of petrol from its Banksmeadow terminal over an 81-minute period early on July 12, 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16) Feb 16 indict mike flynn 18
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Feb 10 USS LIBERTY 10
Why Department Managers need to Manage Budgets Feb 7 smallspecbuilder 1
News Warren Buffett's eat McDonald's for breakfast e... Feb 3 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb 3 Cheever Echoed 6
News Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09) Feb 2 gainfully employed 7
News Buffett: I bought $12 billion of stock after Tr... Feb 1 Texxy the Selfie Cat 4
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,309 • Total comments across all topics: 279,011,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC