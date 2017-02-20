Caltex fined record $400,000 for 'geyser' that created petrol pool at Sydney terminal

Caltex Australia has been given a record $400,000 fine and ordered to pay court costs for an uncontrolled fuel discharge at a terminal at Port Botany, which required the extraordinary bravery of a firefighter to stop. The company was found by the Land and Environment Court on Monday to have leaked about 157,000 litres of petrol from its Banksmeadow terminal over an 81-minute period early on July 12, 2013.

