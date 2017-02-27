Burns & McDonnell Alliance for Action Names Jersey Central Power &...
The New Jersey Alliance for Action named a Jersey Central Power & Light transmission line project one of "New Jersey's Leading Infrastructure Projects" at its annual award recognition ceremony, this month. The $48-million transmission line project from Manalapan to Hightstown, New Jersey, earned the honor because of its success in demonstrating "innovative, pioneering and landmark" construction processes and for its contributions to New Jersey's economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brand new construction, roofing question
|38 min
|mommyof3
|1
|Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit...
|Sun
|GOBBELTY GOOP
|1
|Threshold height for side entry door in Florida
|Feb 24
|Vicki
|2
|Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16)
|Feb 23
|BuddyJ
|20
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Feb 10
|USS LIBERTY
|10
|Why Department Managers need to Manage Budgets
|Feb 7
|smallspecbuilder
|1
|Warren Buffett's eat McDonald's for breakfast e...
|Feb 3
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC