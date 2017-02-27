Burns & McDonnell Alliance for Action...

Burns & McDonnell Alliance for Action Names Jersey Central Power &...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

The New Jersey Alliance for Action named a Jersey Central Power & Light transmission line project one of "New Jersey's Leading Infrastructure Projects" at its annual award recognition ceremony, this month. The $48-million transmission line project from Manalapan to Hightstown, New Jersey, earned the honor because of its success in demonstrating "innovative, pioneering and landmark" construction processes and for its contributions to New Jersey's economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brand new construction, roofing question 38 min mommyof3 1
News Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit... Sun GOBBELTY GOOP 1
Threshold height for side entry door in Florida Feb 24 Vicki 2
News Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16) Feb 23 BuddyJ 20
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Feb 10 USS LIBERTY 10
Why Department Managers need to Manage Budgets Feb 7 smallspecbuilder 1
News Warren Buffett's eat McDonald's for breakfast e... Feb 3 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,549 • Total comments across all topics: 279,206,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC