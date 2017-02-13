Builder, lender join forces to create Longmont-based mortgage banker
A Denver-based home builder has teamed with a Texas lender to create a full-service mortgage banker, based in Longmont Cornerstone Home Lending, an independent home lender based in Houston, Texas, partnered with Denver builder Oakwood Homes to form Longmont-based Nest Home Lending LLC. "Cornerstone and Oakwood Homes have worked together for several years," said Gene Humphries, regional president for Cornerstone, in a statement. "Our companies' shared goals, mission, and values aligned to create the perfect relationship and lending process for homebuyers across Colorado."
Read more at Daily Camera.
