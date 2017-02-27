Buffett Stings Hedge Funds Anew Over Their `Misbegotten' Rewards
Warren Buffett's sweeping endorsement of index investing is sure to sting the hedge-fund industry and encourage the stampede into assets that passively track the market. annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shareholders on Saturday, he estimated that investors wasted more than $100 billion on high-fee Wall Street money managers over the past 10 years.
