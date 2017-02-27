Buffett says no backup deal for Kraft after Unilever snub - CNBC
Feb 27 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz is not targeting any other large deals for now after being snubbed by Unilever because valuations in the sector are too high, major shareholder Warren Buffett told CNBC news on Monday. "There isn't any back-up deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit...
|Sun
|GOBBELTY GOOP
|1
|Threshold height for side entry door in Florida
|Feb 24
|Vicki
|2
|Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16)
|Feb 23
|BuddyJ
|20
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Feb 10
|USS LIBERTY
|10
|Why Department Managers need to Manage Budgets
|Feb 7
|smallspecbuilder
|1
|Warren Buffett's eat McDonald's for breakfast e...
|Feb 3
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb 3
|Cheever Echoed
|6
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC