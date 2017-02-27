Buffett says no backup deal for Kraft...

Buffett says no backup deal for Kraft after Unilever snub - CNBC

Feb 27

Feb 27 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz is not targeting any other large deals for now after being snubbed by Unilever because valuations in the sector are too high, major shareholder Warren Buffett told CNBC news on Monday. "There isn't any back-up deal.

