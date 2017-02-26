Buffett Riffs on Colonoscopy Swap, Ai...

Buffett Riffs on Colonoscopy Swap, Airlines, Wealthy in Letter

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Or he makes a self-depreciating joke while admitting to blunders that he hopes not to repeat. On Saturday, he showed off his wit again, with an annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shareholders that built on some of his favorite themes and added new ones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warren Buffett sticks to business, avoids polit... 9 hr GOBBELTY GOOP 1
Threshold height for side entry door in Florida Feb 24 Vicki 2
News Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16) Feb 23 BuddyJ 20
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Feb 10 USS LIBERTY 10
Why Department Managers need to Manage Budgets Feb 7 smallspecbuilder 1
News Warren Buffett's eat McDonald's for breakfast e... Feb 3 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb 3 Cheever Echoed 6
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,515 • Total comments across all topics: 279,179,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC