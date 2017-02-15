Boral's profit grows as housing booms

Boral's profit grows as housing booms

Shares in Boral have jumped to a four month high after the building materials maker's half year profit was bolstered by stronger construction activity in Australia and improving earnings in the US. The company's net profit in the six months to December 31 rose 12.3 per cent from a year earlier to $153.4 million.

