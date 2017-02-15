Boral's profit grows as housing booms
Shares in Boral have jumped to a four month high after the building materials maker's half year profit was bolstered by stronger construction activity in Australia and improving earnings in the US. The company's net profit in the six months to December 31 rose 12.3 per cent from a year earlier to $153.4 million.
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Feb 10
|USS LIBERTY
|10
|Why Department Managers need to Manage Budgets
|Feb 7
|smallspecbuilder
|1
|Warren Buffett's eat McDonald's for breakfast e...
|Feb 3
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb 3
|Cheever Echoed
|6
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|Feb 2
|gainfully employed
|7
|Buffett: I bought $12 billion of stock after Tr...
|Feb 1
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|4
|Commercial Construction (Dec '14)
|Jan 24
|momof2cute
|7
