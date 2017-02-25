Bayhorse Silver Inc (BHS) Insider Graeme O'neill Sells 150,000 Shares
Bayhorse Silver Inc insider Graeme O'neill sold 150,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.
