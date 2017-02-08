Analysts Offer Predictions for OMNOVA...

Analysts Offer Predictions for OMNOVA Solutions Inc.'s Q1 2017 Earnings

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. - Equities researchers at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of OMNOVA Solutions in a report issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Chicago, IL

