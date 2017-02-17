American Woodmark to consolidate headquarters in Frederick County
Gov. Terry McAuliffe recently announced that American Woodmark Corporation, a major manufacturer of quality kitchen and bath cabinets for the home, will invest $30 million to consolidate headquarters operations in Frederick County. Virginia successfully competed for this project, which will retain 377 jobs, in addition to creating 55 new jobs.
