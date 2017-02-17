American Woodmark to consolidate head...

American Woodmark to consolidate headquarters in Frederick County

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Gov. Terry McAuliffe recently announced that American Woodmark Corporation, a major manufacturer of quality kitchen and bath cabinets for the home, will invest $30 million to consolidate headquarters operations in Frederick County. Virginia successfully competed for this project, which will retain 377 jobs, in addition to creating 55 new jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sex, Drugs, and Wizards (Jan '16) Feb 16 indict mike flynn 18
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Feb 10 USS LIBERTY 10
Why Department Managers need to Manage Budgets Feb 7 smallspecbuilder 1
News Warren Buffett's eat McDonald's for breakfast e... Feb 3 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb 3 Cheever Echoed 6
News Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09) Feb 2 gainfully employed 7
News Buffett: I bought $12 billion of stock after Tr... Feb 1 Texxy the Selfie Cat 4
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,592 • Total comments across all topics: 279,024,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC