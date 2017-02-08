Alberta safety partnership aims to in...

Alberta safety partnership aims to increase opportunity for women in construction industry

A partnership was announced Wednesday morning at a gathering of Alberta's construction leaders that aims to make construction sites safer for women. The partnership between the Alberta Construction Safety Association and Women Building Future launched their "Breakfast with the Leaders" series, which aims to connect women to the province's safety community.

