US investment guru Warren Buffett buys US$12 billion in stock since Trump election

Warren Buffett is sceptical that the US could increase output at a 4 per cent annual clip, as the president says he wants to achieve. US investment guru Warren Buffett added to his stock portfolio at Berkshire Hathaway in a big way after November 8. "We've, net, bought US$12 billion of common stocks since the election," he said in an interview with Charlie Rose that aired on Friday.

