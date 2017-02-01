US investment guru Warren Buffett buy...

US investment guru Warren Buffett buys US$12 billion in stock since Trump election

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Warren Buffett is sceptical that the US could increase output at a 4 per cent annual clip, as the president says he wants to achieve. US investment guru Warren Buffett added to his stock portfolio at Berkshire Hathaway in a big way after November 8. "We've, net, bought US$12 billion of common stocks since the election," he said in an interview with Charlie Rose that aired on Friday.

