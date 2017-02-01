Second wave of job losses expected for Alberta's construction industry
A new report says Alberta's construction industry is projected to lose as much as another 11,000 jobs over the coming year. The BuildForce Canada report says several large projects will reach completion this year and low oil prices will continue to limit new investment and growth.
