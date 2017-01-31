News Analysis: Kenya's construction industry to grow faster as levies abolished
The building industry in Kenya is set for a faster growth this year after the government scrapped two crucial levies that were prohibitive to developers. The government in last June's budget estimates removed the National Environment Management Authority and National Construction Authority charges set at between 0.1 percent and 0.5 percent of construction costs.
