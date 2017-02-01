Construction workforce in N.L. will be 'significantly reduced' in next 5 years
Workers move rebar at the construction site of the hydroelectric facility at Muskrat Falls, Newfoundland and Labrador on Tuesday, July 14, 2015. The project includes the construction of an 824 megawatt hydroelectric dam on the lower Churchill River in Labrador.
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Simonton Windows announces layoffs (May '09)
|1 hr
|gainfully employed
|7
|Buffett: I bought $12 billion of stock after Tr...
|Wed
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|4
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Jan 28
|Mosaic is evil
|4
|Commercial Construction (Dec '14)
|Jan 24
|momof2cute
|7
|Management Advice from 20 Construction Managers
|Jan 23
|Karibeaulieu
|1
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Jan 18
|Madoff zionism
|19
|3 Homebuilders To Avoid, 1 To Consider Now (Feb '12)
|Jan 11
|teflon rabbis
|11
