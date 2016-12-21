Video: "Avatar" Exoskeleton Developed for Hazmat Clean-up
Once just the stuff of action movies, the idea of making mechanical suits to amplify the strength of humans for use in the construction industry is spurring several companies to develop commercial exoskeletons. Korean Future Technology has built a 13-foot-tall mechanical outfit, named Method-1, that amplifies the movements of its operator.
