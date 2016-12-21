NBR Special Investigation (Part 2): Roading revamp or highway robbery?
A new focus on the billions of dollars that central and local government spend each year on roads has prompted a radical shake-up of the civil construction industry. NZTA has slashed its number of highway contracts from more than 300 to just 23. And councils have also been urged to review their spending on roads, after a decade-long blowout.
