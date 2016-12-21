Jewish businessman Carl Icahn named special adviser to Trump

Jewish businessman and investor Carl Icahn has been named as a special adviser to President-elect Donald Trump on regulatory reform issues. Icahn, 80, was an early supporter of Trump's candidacy, according to a statement from the Trump transition team, "and his intimate knowledge of what businesses need to grow and thrive makes him a trusted voice in developing President-elect Trump's America First economic agenda."

