Jewish businessman Carl Icahn named s...

Jewish businessman Carl Icahn named special adviser to Trump

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

Jewish businessman and investor Carl Icahn has been named as a special adviser to President-elect Donald Trump on regulatory reform issues. Icahn, 80, was an early supporter of Trump's candidacy, according to a statement from the Trump transition team, "and his intimate knowledge of what businesses need to grow and thrive makes him a trusted voice in developing President-elect Trump's America First economic agenda."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Construction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Case New Holland lays off 128 in Nebraska (Nov '09) Dec 16 Bam 9
News Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08) Dec 10 KARMA GOT RAPHAN 17
News 3 Homebuilders To Avoid, 1 To Consider Now (Feb '12) Dec 10 stalk this 8
News pulte homes (Sep '11) Dec 10 stalk this 8
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Dec 2 zionist swamp 2
News Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News a Dna methylation biomarker of alcohol consumption Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Construction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Construction Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,707 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,540

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC