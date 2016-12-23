Hill International Inc. (HIL) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share
Hill International Inc. - Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Hill International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst T. Afzal forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year.
