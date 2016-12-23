Global $78.62 Billion Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market...
Global $78.62 Billion Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market 2016-2021: Leading Players are Samsung, Hitachi Ltd. , United Technologies, LG and Johnson Controls Dublin, Dec. 23, 2016 -- Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market by Type , Application - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering. The global ductless heating & cooling systems market is projected to reach USD 78.62 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 8.18% from 2016 to 2021 Increasing demand from the residential buildings application is the major driver in the global ductless heating & cooling systems market.
