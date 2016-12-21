WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - "Drones for Real Estate & Construction Industry : Global Market Research, Forecast, and Strategy 2016-2025". Global demand for drones in real estate & construction industry will reach a cumulative market value of $20.5 billion and a total shipment of over 6.3 million units for 2017-2025 including sales of UAV hardware, software, and service spending.

