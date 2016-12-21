Canaccord reiterates 'hold' rating on Petrofac
Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday reiterated a 'hold' rating on Petrofac but raised the target price to 900p from 850p. The broker said Petrofac has an "impressive record" from its initial public offering in 2007, showing resilience through the oil industry's 2008-09 crisis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.
Comments
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Case New Holland lays off 128 in Nebraska (Nov '09)
|Dec 16
|Bam
|9
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Dec 10
|KARMA GOT RAPHAN
|17
|3 Homebuilders To Avoid, 1 To Consider Now (Feb '12)
|Dec 10
|stalk this
|8
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Dec 10
|stalk this
|8
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Dec 2
|zionist swamp
|2
|Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|a Dna methylation biomarker of alcohol consumption
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC