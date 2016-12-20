Buffett's Dairy Queen to Expand Into Korea, Open 50 Stores
Dairy Queen, the restaurant chain owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc., is extending its international push by expanding in South Korea, with a plan to open 50 locations there in five years. The ice cream seller is teaming with M2G USA Investment Inc., which is also a partner in the ownership of Taco Bell restaurants in the U.S. and Korea, according to a statement Tuesday from Minneapolis-based Dairy Queen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Construction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Case New Holland lays off 128 in Nebraska (Nov '09)
|Dec 16
|Bam
|9
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Dec 10
|KARMA GOT RAPHAN
|17
|3 Homebuilders To Avoid, 1 To Consider Now (Feb '12)
|Dec 10
|stalk this
|8
|pulte homes (Sep '11)
|Dec 10
|stalk this
|8
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Dec 2
|zionist swamp
|2
|Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|a Dna methylation biomarker of alcohol consumption
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Construction Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC