Buffett's Dairy Queen to Expand Into Korea, Open 50 Stores

Dairy Queen, the restaurant chain owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc., is extending its international push by expanding in South Korea, with a plan to open 50 locations there in five years. The ice cream seller is teaming with M2G USA Investment Inc., which is also a partner in the ownership of Taco Bell restaurants in the U.S. and Korea, according to a statement Tuesday from Minneapolis-based Dairy Queen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.