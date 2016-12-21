A Look Ahead at Construction in 2017
Most experts say that the construction industry will experience slow and continued growth throughout the new year. For example, according to Dodge Data & Analytics, construction in 2017 is anticipated to see moderate job growth, real estate should remain generally healthy, and state and local bond measures will continue to be funded.
