3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in December

With 2016 ending, and the election behind us, it's time to think about some of the best moves to make in your portfolio that could perform well in 2017 and beyond. One of my favorite places to look for stock ideas is Berkshire Hathaway 's With that in mind, here are three stocks from Berkshire's portfolio that I'm keeping an eye on as we head into 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.