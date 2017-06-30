Toshiba under pressure to consider 'Plan B' as chip sale falters - sources

As the US$18 billion sale of Toshiba Corp's memory chip unit to a government-approved consortium falters, some bankers and potential investors are pressing the board to seriously consider alternatives, people with direct knowledge of the sale process said - including picking a new buyer. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen as window cleaners work on the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, February 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.