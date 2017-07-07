Stifel Financial Corp Has $631,000 St...

Stifel Financial Corp Has $631,000 Stake in Canon, Inc.

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canon, Inc. by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 20,103 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period.

