Reviewing Sina Corporation
Sina Corporation and Facebook are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitabiliy and institutional ownership. Sina Corporation has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|4 hr
|Human
|146
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Thu
|Mcdougall
|181
|170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ...
|May '17
|sad
|1
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC