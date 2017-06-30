Related Article: Trump May Be Unable to Kill AT&T-Time Warner Deal

The White House might not be able to do much in the way of blocking AT&T Inc.'s pending $85 billion merger with Time Warner Inc. , despite the president's ongoing feud with CNN and rumblings that he's searching for a way to retaliate against the news network. President Donald Trump's public disdain for the television net is seen by some as a "wild card" in the Department of Justice's review of the deal, The New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed senior administration official.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.