Related Article: Trump May Be Unable to Kill AT&T-Time Warner Deal
The White House might not be able to do much in the way of blocking AT&T Inc.'s pending $85 billion merger with Time Warner Inc. , despite the president's ongoing feud with CNN and rumblings that he's searching for a way to retaliate against the news network. President Donald Trump's public disdain for the television net is seen by some as a "wild card" in the Department of Justice's review of the deal, The New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed senior administration official.
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Jul 1
|Human
|146
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Jun 29
|Mcdougall
|181
|170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ...
|May '17
|sad
|1
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
