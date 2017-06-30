N. Chandrasekaran Appointed Tata Global Beverages Chairman
Tata Global Beverages Ltd. on Monday appointed Tata Sons' head Natarajan Chandrasekaran as the Chairman of its board with immediate effect. Chandrasekaran will succeed Harish Bhat, who was appointed in place of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in November last year.
